Iran says Trump escalating economic war on ordinary Iranians - Tweet

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Iran said on Wednesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of escalating economic pressure on ordinary Iranians by ordering a major increase in sanctions on the Islamic republic, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

“Escalating US economic WAR on Iranians, ⁦‪@realDonaldTrump⁩ ordered SoT “to substantially increase sanctions against the COUNTRY of Iran! ‎It’s admission that US is DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens: ⁦‪#EconomicTerrorism⁩, illegal & inhuman. ‎ُStop war & terror. ⁦‪#Security4All⁩,” Zarif tweeted. (Additional reporting by Tuqa Khalid Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)