Healthcare
April 26, 2020 / 7:28 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Iran approves import of 3 mln tonnes of wheat - local media

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Iran’s government granted permission for the import of 3 million tonnes of wheat in January, local media reported late on Saturday.

Of the total quantity, 1.6 million tonnes have been unloaded at Iranian ports and another 400,000 tonnes have arrived and are ready for unloading, Iran’s English language daily the Financial Tribune said, quoting the director general of the Government Trading Corporation’s Commercial Services Department.

The remaining 1 million tonnes will be imported by May 20, Hassan Nejad-Fallah was quoted as saying. (Reporting By Parisa Hafezi, Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below