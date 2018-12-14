Iran welcomes U.N.-led Yemen ceasefire as a step forward to end war - TV

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran hailed as a positive step an initial accord reached among Yemen’s warring parties to halt fighting for the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah and withdraw their troops, Iranian state TV reported on Friday.

“Iran welcomes the agreement ... and hopes it will pave the way for the next round of dialogue for concluding a final accord among Yemeni groups,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by TV.

The agreement, reached on Thursday, was the first significant breakthrough for U.N.-led peace efforts in five years of conflict in Yemen, where Iran backs Houthi rebels. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)