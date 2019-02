GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, according to a post on Rouhani’s Instagram account on Tuesday.

The text was accompanied by a picture of Rouhani and Zarif together and smiling as well as the hashtags, “#Zarif_is_not_alone” and “#Zarif_is_staying” in Farsi. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Gareth Jones)