BAGHDAD, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy company Sonatrach will study possible investments in oil exploration and natural gas projects in Iraq, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement cited comments by Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi and Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni, who arrived in Baghdad on Sunday. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet)