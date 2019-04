DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - State-owned Trade Bank Iraq has opened a branch in Saudi Arabia, its first international outlet, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

“The wholly government-owned bank, which holds an 80 percent market share in Iraq, has opened its first international branch office in the Al-‘Olayya District of Riyadh and will start its operations soon,” the statement said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Writing by Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Jan Harvey)