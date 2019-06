BAGHDAD, June 21 (Reuters) - A bomb blast killed seven people at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in eastern Baghdad on Friday and wounded more than 20, police sources said.

The explosion took place in the Baladiyat neighbourhood. A senior police source said that either a suicide belt or improvised explosive device had been used in the attack, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)