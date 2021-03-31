Iraqi parliament approves 2021 budget of $89 billion - lawmakers

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday approved the 2021 budget of 130 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89.65 billion) as the country wrestles with an economic and financial crisis due to low crude prices.

The budget deficit is estimated at 28.7 trillion Iraqi dinars ($19.79 billion), lawmakers said.

The 2021 budget set an oil price of $45 a barrel and expected oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day (bpd), including 250,000 bpd from the Kurdish region, according to a budget document and lawmakers.