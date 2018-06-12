FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

PM Abadi says opposed to repeat of Iraq election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 12 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he opposed any repeat of the May 12 parliamentary election, after allegations of electoral fraud raised political temperatures.

Parliament has demanded a nationwide recount of votes, drawing calls for the election to be re-run. Abadi said only the Supreme Court could decide whether to re-run the vote, which was won by a bloc headed by Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Gareth Jones)

