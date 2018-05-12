FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2018 / 10:18 AM / in 3 hours

Iraq reopens airspace as elections proceed without incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered the reopening of the nation’s airspace and resumption of air traffic on Saturday, state television reported.

The shutdown had come into effect at midnight on Friday as a security measure ahead of the voting which started on Saturday morning. There was no significant incident reported by midday.

Islamic State militants, who overran a third of Iraq in 2014, had threatened attacks ahead of the elections, the first since the defeat of the militants last year. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Alexander Smith)

