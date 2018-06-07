Iraq election commission to appeal parliament recount decision

BAGHDAD, June 7 (Reuters) - Iraq’s election commission said on Thursday it would appeal a law passed by parliament a day earlier that ordered a nationwide manual recount of votes from a May 12 election and suspended the commission’s leadership.

“The commission’s board will use its constitutional and legal right to appeal the amendment to the election law because it contains violations and is not in harmony with the constitution,” the Independent High Elections Commission’s board said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Georgy)