FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
June 7, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq election commission to appeal parliament recount decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 7 (Reuters) - Iraq’s election commission said on Thursday it would appeal a law passed by parliament a day earlier that ordered a nationwide manual recount of votes from a May 12 election and suspended the commission’s leadership.

“The commission’s board will use its constitutional and legal right to appeal the amendment to the election law because it contains violations and is not in harmony with the constitution,” the Independent High Elections Commission’s board said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Georgy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.