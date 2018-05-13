FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 7:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

PM Abadi appears ahead in Iraq election, followed by Sadr list -initial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s list appears to be leading in Iraq’s parliamentary election followed by influential Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr’s alliance, an election commission source and a security official told Reuters.

The sources cited unofficial initial results.

Iraqis voted on Saturday in the first election since the defeat of Islamic State forces inside the country. Final results are expected on Monday. (Reporting by Huda Majeed Writing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)

