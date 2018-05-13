FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 11:36 AM / in 35 minutes

Iraqi Kurdish PUK firmly ahead in northern city - initial election tallies

ERBIL, Iraq, May 13 (Reuters) - The Iraqi Kurdish Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Party (PUK) emerged from national elections firmly ahead of its rivals in Sulaimaniya province, its traditional stronghold, initial tallies showed on Sunday.

The PUK looked to have won eight seats, sources in the country’s election commission said, well ahead of smaller rivals which had hoped for significant gains from Saturday’s vote.

Supporters of the PUK and Movement for Change, known as Gorran, clashed in the northern city of Sulaimaniya late on Saturday amid accusations of ballot rigging.

Initial tallies showed Gorran had won three seats. (Reporting by Ali Sultan, writing by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)

