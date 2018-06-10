FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 8:47 PM / in an hour

Iraqi PM says burning of ballot-box storage site is a plot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 10 (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Sunday that the burning of a storage site in Baghdad where ballot boxes were kept was part of a plot to harm Iraq’s democratic process, the first government indication the incident was deliberate.

“Burning election warehouses ... is a plot to harm the nation and its democracy. We will take all necessary measures and strike with an iron fist all who undermine the security of the nation and its citizens,” Abadi said in a statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)

