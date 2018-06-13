FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 7:16 AM / in 9 hours

Arrest warrants issued for 20 accused in blast in Sadr's Baghdad stronghold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 13 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council has issued arrest warrants for 20 people accused of involvement in a blast that killed 18 people in the Baghdad stronghold of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won an election marred by fraud allegations, state TV reported.

Nationalist Sadr and Iranian-backed paramilitary chief Hadi al-Amiri, who won first and second place respectively in the May vote, announced on Tuesday an alliance between their blocs. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

