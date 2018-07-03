Iraq begins manual recount of votes from disputed election -source

KIRKUK, Iraq, July 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi authorities in the northern oil-rich province of Kirkuk have started recounting votes from a parliamentary election in May that was marred by allegations of fraud, a local election commission source said on Tuesday.

The commission has said a recount will take place in at least six other provinces over coming days. The dispute over the validity of the results has delayed the formation of a new government. (Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)