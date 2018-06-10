FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iraq names judges who will take over elections commission -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, June 10 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the highest judicial authority, met on Sunday and named judges tasked with taking over the country’s elections commission following allegations of widespread violations in a May parliamentary election, its spokesman said.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a law that mandated a nationwide manual recount of votes from the election. The law called for the Independent High Elections Commission’s leadership to be replaced by nine judges.

The commission’s board of commissioners have said they would appeal against the law. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Michael Georgy)

