Iraqi parliament votes for manual recount of votes in May election

BAGHDAD, June 6 (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament voted on Wednesday to hold a manual recount of votes in the country’s May 12 parliamentary election, two lawmakers said, a day after the prime minister said there had been serious violations.

The parliament voted for amendments to election law allowing the procedure, and for the cancellation of overseas votes and those of displaced people in some provinces, lawmakers Ali Allaq and Khaled al-Asadi told Reuters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Andrew Roche)