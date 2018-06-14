Iraqi PM calls on political blocs to meet after Eid holiday

BAGHDAD, June 14 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Thursday invited Iraq’s political groups to meet after the Eid al-Fitr Muslim holiday and agree on how to move forward in establishing a new parliament and government.

Abadi said that despite there being violations in a May parliamentary election, constitutional provisions were the only way forward.

Eid al-Fitr follows the fasting month of Ramadan. The government announced the holiday would end on Tuesday.