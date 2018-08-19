FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2018 / 10:44 AM / a minute ago

Iraqi Supreme Court ratifies results of May election -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Court has ratified the results of the May 12 parliamentary election, its spokesman said on Sunday, setting in motion a 90-day constitutional deadline for the winning parties to form a government.

“The court has issued a decision to ratify the results of the parliamentary election,” the spokesman said in a statement.

A nationwide recount of votes showed on Aug. 10 that populist Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr retained his lead, positioning him to play a central role in forming the country’s next government. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Mark Heinrich)

