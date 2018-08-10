FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq's Sadr retains election victory after vote recount -state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr retained the largest amount of seats won in a May parliamentary election following a manual recount of votes, results announced by the electoral commission showed early on Friday.

The official state news agency and broadcaster quoted the electoral commission as saying the results of the recount matched the initial results from 13 of Iraq’s 18 provinces.

Parliament had ordered a manual recount of votes, which were initially counted electronically, after a government report concluded there were serious violations. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by G Crosse)

