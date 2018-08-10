Iraq's Sadr retains election victory after vote recount -state media

BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr retained the largest amount of seats won in a May parliamentary election following a manual recount of votes, results announced by the electoral commission showed early on Friday.

The official state news agency and broadcaster quoted the electoral commission as saying the results of the recount matched the initial results from 13 of Iraq’s 18 provinces.

Parliament had ordered a manual recount of votes, which were initially counted electronically, after a government report concluded there were serious violations. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by G Crosse)