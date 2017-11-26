Iraq offers nine oil and gas blocks for exploration near Iran, Kuwait borders

BAGHDAD, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iraq plans to invite foreign energy firms to bid for the exploration and development of nine new oil and gas blocks bordering Iran and Kuwait, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Iraq is to hold a press conference on Monday to announce details of the exploration blocks which are located in the south and east of the country and include one offshore block in the territorial waters, according to the statement. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)