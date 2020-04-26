U.S. renews waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity, shortens time

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The United States has renewed a waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity imports, a State Department official said on Sunday, but this time for a shorter period of time, adding that Washington would be reassessing whether to renew again once a ‘credible government’ is formed in Iraq.

“The Secretary granted this brief extension of the waiver to allow time for the formation of a credible government,” a State Department official said, referring to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and added that the waiver would expire on May 26. Previous waivers were being granted for three months. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Diane Craft)