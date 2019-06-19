Shell says staff in Iraq safe, operations are normal after rocket attack

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that all its staff in Iraq are accounted for and its operations in the country are normal, after a rocket struck the site of headquarters of several foreign oil firms near Iraq’s southern city of Basra.

“We remain vigilant and continue to monitor the security situation and liaise with local authorities,” said a Shell spokesman in a statement to Reuters.

The rocket hit the site of the residential and operations headquarters of several global major oil companies, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, early on Wednesday, wounding three people, Iraq’s military said. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Toby Chopra)