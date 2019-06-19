Rocket hits site of foreign oil firms in Iraq's Basra, two hurt

BASRA, Iraq, June 19 (Reuters) - A rocket landed at the headquarters for several global major oil companies, including U.S. giant ExxonMobil, in Iraq’s southern city of Basra early on Wednesday, wounding two Iraqi workers, police said.

The rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Basra, they said.

A security source said Exxon was preparing to evacuate some 20 foreign staff immediately.

Other companies operating at the site include Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA, oil officials said. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by John Davison and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)