Iraq seeks international investors to build 750 MW solar projects

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is seeking international investors to build seven solar power plants, with a total capacity of 750 megawatts (MW) as it aims to develop its renewable energy potential.

Keen on expanding its small power generation capacity, Iraq is in talks with some of the international companies, including French Total and “Norwegian companies” to discuss building solar projects, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

All the seven solar power plants to be built in the south of the country, including a largest 300 megawatts plant in Kerbala, said the statement.

The dilapidated national grid supplies only a few hours of power a day, leaving Iraqis to swelter in the summer months, when temperatures can top 50 degrees Celsius.

Solar energy is rare in Iraq, expect for lighting on some of its main streets.