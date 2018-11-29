Iraq's Basra Gas Co output to reach 1,050 mcf/d by end-2018 - ministry

BAGHDAD, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Output from Iraq’s Basra Gas Company (BGC) is expected to reach 1,050 million standard cubic feet per day (mcf/d) by the end of 2018, an increase of 150 million mcf/d from current levels, the oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Iraq’s gas development plans have long focused on BGC, a $17 billion joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell, state-run South Gas Company and Mitsubishi.

The Basra gas project is seeking to reach a targeted level of capturing and processing 2,000 mcf/d, the statement said.

The project was designed to aggregate gas from fields in the south including West Qurna 1, operated by Exxon Mobil Corp , Zubair, operated by Italy’s Eni, and Rumaila, developed by BP. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Jan Harvey)