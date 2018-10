BAGHDAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with General Electric to develop the country’s power infrastructure, the electricity ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It also signed an MoU with Siemens.

Iraq has been in negotiations with the German group on a contract to supply 11 gigawatts of power-generation equipment in a deal reported to be worth about $15 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by John Davison Editing by David Goodman)