BAGHDAD, March 11 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is looking forward to establishing a railroad project with Iraq in the near future, Iraqi state television quoted him as saying on Monday.

It provided no further details. Rouhani, who is making his first official visit to Iraq, said in a news conference that he was also looking to improve cooperation on security and counter-terrorism matters. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Angus MacSwan)