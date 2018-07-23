Gunmen open fire and enter Erbil governorate building in Iraq's Kurdish region-officials

ERBIL, Iraq, July 23 (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire and entered the governorate building in the city of Erbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq, said a deputy governor of the city and a Kurdish security official.

“At around 7:45 am two gunmen approached the entrance of the governorate and opened fire at the guards. They managed to enter and now they are on the third floor,” said the deputy governor, Tahir Abdullah.

“Security forces have surrounded the building and entered the ground floor, preparing to attack the assailants.” (Reporting by Azad Lashkari Writing by Michael Georgy)