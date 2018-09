ERBIL/SULAIMANIYA, Iraq Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the dominant Kurdish parties in northern Iraq, said it would not recognise the results of Sunday’s parliamentary election in the region.

The PUK is competing with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the poll, one year after the Kurds’ failed bid for independence from the rest of Iraq. (Reporting by Raya Jalabi Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Peter Graff)