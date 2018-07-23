FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 8:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Snipers fire at gunmen inside Erbil governorate -security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq July 23 (Reuters) - Kurdish security force snipers fired on Monday at gunmen who shot their way into the governorate of Erbil, capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in the north, and took over the building’s third floor, security officials said.

It was not clear how many gunmen were inside. Earlier, security officials said one of them carried out a suicide bombing. More reinforcements and armoured vehicles were deployed around the building in a commercial district.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Reporting by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet

