Iraq to start fuel exports to Lebanon in 2021 - statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister said on Monday that an agreement has been reached with Lebanon to start fuel export supplies to Beirut in 2021 using global prices, the oil ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after a meeting between Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar and his Lebanese counter Raymond Ghajar in Baghdad on Monday.

Fuel supply quantities will be “limited and to be announced later” and will cover part of Lebanon’s needs for fuel to generate power, the ministry cited Jabbar as saying.

Ghajar said it was agreed to import fuel oil from Iraq to cover the requirements of Lebanese power stations, the oil ministry quoted him as saying.