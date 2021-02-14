Iraq in advanced talks to build oil storage in China, says oil minister

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is in advanced talks with state-run Chinese companies to discuss building crude oil storage facilities in China as part a plan to boost oil sales to Asia, Iraq’s oil minister told Reuters.
“Iraq is also discussing plans proposed by Pakistan for building crude oil storage facilities,” Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters by telephone.
Iraq’s oil ministry has further plans to build storage facilities in some other states to “serve Iraq’s interests in marketing its oil”, Abdul Jabbar said.
Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
