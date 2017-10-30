FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Iraq ups southern oil exports to 3.45 mln bpd after Kirkuk shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BEIRUT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iraq has increased exports from its southern oilfields to 3.45 million barrels per day (bpd) to make up for a shortfall from the northern Kirkuk fields, Basra Oil Company Director General Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters on Monday.

Output from Kirkuk fell earlier this month when Iraqi forces took back control of oilfields from Kurdish fighters who had been there since 2014.

The oil ministry said on Oct. 21 an extra 200,000 barrels per day would be shipped from Basra on top of the usual volumes.

Exports from Basra had previously averaged 3.23 million bpd, Abdul Jabbar said on the sidelines of the Basra Oil, Gas and Infrastructure conference in Beirut.

Abdul Jabbar also said the Basra Oil Company aims to increase the southern oilfields’ capacity to 6 million bpd by 2020. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Dale Hudson and David Evans)

