Iraq signs oil agreement with Chevron - minister

BASRA, Iraq, June 6 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an agreement with Chevron allowing the company to conduct scans and studies on oil sites and installations, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday.

Chevron has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Basra Oil Company and Dhi Qar Oil Company that also includes it helping the two companies improve their technical, administrative, and financial performances, Luaibi said at the signing ceremony. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)