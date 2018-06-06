FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 6, 2018 / 6:50 PM / in 14 minutes

Iraq signs oil agreement with Chevron - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASRA, Iraq, June 6 (Reuters) - Iraq has signed an agreement with Chevron allowing the company to conduct scans and studies on oil sites and installations, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Wednesday.

Chevron has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Basra Oil Company and Dhi Qar Oil Company that also includes it helping the two companies improve their technical, administrative, and financial performances, Luaibi said at the signing ceremony. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.