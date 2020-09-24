Iraqi oil ministry denies talks of export increase deal - spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil ministry on Thursday denied media reports citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying an agreement is imminent with the OPEC+ group over increasing Iraq’s crude oil exports, the ministry spokesman said.

“The oil minister did not make these comments and did not meet the newspaper’s reporter,” spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters, referring to state-owned daily newspaper Al-Sabah. The comments were also carried by state news agency INA but have since been deleted.

“Iraq is committed to the OPEC+ agreement and is working with OPEC and non-OPEC producers on confronting the challenges facing global oil markets, including the spread of COVID-19 which caused a decline in global oil demand,” he said.