Basra ports April crude exports avg 2.7 mln bpd -Iraqi News Agency

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - Iraq’s crude oil exports from the southern ports of Basra averaged 2.7 million barrels per day in April, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Oil production is in line with the agreement between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, it said, citing the director general of Basra Oil Co, Khalid Hamza.

“Production will stay at this level,” he said. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)