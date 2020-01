BAGHDAD, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports fell to 3.428 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 3.5 million bpd the previous month, the oil ministry’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Exports from its southern Basra terminals reached 3.326 million bpd, down from 3.4 million bpd in November, spokesman Asim Jihad said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)