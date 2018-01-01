FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 1, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq's exports from southern oilfields hit record 3.535 mln bpd in Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Oil exports from Iraq’s southern Basra ports rose to a record high of 3.535 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 3.5 million bpd the previous month, two oil officials said on Monday.

Southern exports are on the rise as Iraq seeks to offset the halting of shipments from its Kirkuk oilfields in the north in mid-October after Iraqi forces took back control of fields from Kurdish fighters.

The bulk of Iraq’s oil is exported via the southern terminals. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Ahmed Rasheed; editing by Jason Neely)

