BAGHDAD, April 1 (Reuters) - Iraq exported about 3.453 million barrels per day of crude oil from its southern ports in March, slightly over the February average, two oil executives said on Sunday. Iraq’s exports from the southern ports averaged 3.426 million bpd in February, down from 3.49 million bpd in January. The semi-autonomous Kurdistan region exports about 300,000 bpd of crude from northern Iraq through Turkey.

