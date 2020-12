FILE PHOTO: General view of Nahr Bin Umar oil field, as workers spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against coronavirus, north of Basra, Iraq March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/ File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports fell to 2.709 million barrels per day in November, from 2.876 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports from the country’s southern Basra terminals reached 2.6 million bpd in November, down from 2.77 million bpd the month before, the ministry added.