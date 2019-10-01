UPDATE 1-Iraq oil exports fell to 3.576 mln bpd in September – oil ministry

(Adds details, Kirkuk exports)

BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports fell to 3.576 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, down from 3.603 million bpd the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Exports from its southern Basra terminals fell to 3.434 million bpd, down from 3.468 million bpd in August, it said.

Shipments from Iraq’s northern Kirkuk oilfields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged around 106,000 bpd, the statement said.

Iraq’s oil deliveries to Jordan by trucks were at 7,000 barrels per day, the statement added.

The average sale price in September was $59.149 per barrel, generating about $6.345 billion in revenue, the ministry said.

Iraq is producing below its capacity of nearly 5 million bpd, in line with a production-cutting agreement between OPEC and allies such as Russia to support prices.