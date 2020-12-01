Iraq’s total oil exports average 2.7 million bpd in November: ministry

FILE PHOTO: General view of Nahr Bin Umar oil field, as workers spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against coronavirus, north of Basra, Iraq March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/ File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi oil exports fell to 2.709 million barrels per day in November, from 2.876 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

Exports from the country’s southern Basra terminals reached 2.6 million bpd in November, down from 2.77 million bpd the month before, the ministry added.

Oil shipments from Kirkuk through Ceyhan averaged around 2.819 million barrels in November.

Iraq’s October revenue from oil, its main source of income, stood at $3.394 billion with an average price per barrel of $41.778.