Iraq sees deal with Exxon Mobil, PetroChina "very soon" -oil minister

BAGHDAD, May 8 (Reuters) - Iraq oil minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Wednesday he expects his ministry to sign an initial deal with Exxon Mobil and PetroChina “very soon”, but did not give a specific date.

“We have managed to take a step forward in resolving some lingering issues in the deal,” Ghadhban said at an oil ministry event.

Once the talks end, the initial deal will be studied by the ministerial energy committee before referring it to cabinet for approval, Ghadhban added.