Developing Iraq's Mansuriya gas field to cost $2.1 billion - minister

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar gestures as he stands next to Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the central station gas processing plant at Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that the development of the Mansuriya gas field on the coast near the Iranian border is expected to cost $2.1 billion.

Abdul Jabbar said in a news conference that he does not expect oil prices to go below $65 per barrel and that lower oil prices should not be a concern after OPEC+ eases production cuts from May.

Iraq is in discussions over purchasing of ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield, he added.