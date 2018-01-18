FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 7:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq, BP sign agreement to boost oil production from northern Kirkuk field - Iraqi official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding with BP on Thursday to boost production capacity from the northern Kirkuk oilfields, which were taken back in October by Iraqi government forces, an Iraqi oil official said.

Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi and BP’s president for the Middle East region, Michael Townshend, attended the signing ceremony at the offices of the Iraqi state-run North Oil Company which operates the fields, in Kirkuk, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
