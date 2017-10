BAGHDAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Iraq increased on Saturday oil exports from the southern Basra region by 200,000 barrels per day, to make up for a shortfall from the northern Kirkuk fields, the oil ministry said.

The increase in Basra exports keeps Iraq’s total output within the quota agreed with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the ministry said in a statement citing Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi.