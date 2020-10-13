Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Iraq oil minister plans company to handle Kurdistan oil operations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar proposed to form a company tasked with managing upstream and oil exports operations in Kurdistan’s semi-autonomous region, state news agency INA cited as saying on Tuesday.

Talks between central government and the Iraqi Kurdish region on oil issues have reached a positive understanding, the agency quoted the minister, without providing details.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens

